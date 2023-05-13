Red Sox Vs. Cardinals Lineups: Pablo Reyes Makes Boston Debut

The Red Sox look to return to the win column when they continue their series with the Cardinals on Saturday.

Boston is coming off an 8-6 loss to St. Louis after Kenley Jansen blew the save and failed to keep the lead. Despite the ugly loss, there is no cause for concern when it comes to Jansen, it simply was an off night.

As for the lineup, manager Alex Cora will sit Triston Casas as Justin Turner will play first base and bat second. Masataka Yoshida will serve as the designated hitter with Rob Refnyder manning left field. Pablo Reyes, who was acquired by the Red Sox on Friday from the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations, will make his Boston debut at second base and bat ninth.

Chris Sale will toe the rubber for the Red Sox opposite of Steven Matz, who’s searching for his first win of the season.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 3 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (22-17)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rob Refnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Kiké Hernández, SS

Jarren Duran, CF

Connor Wong, C

Pablo Reyes, 2B