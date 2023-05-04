Kiké Hernández Is Embracing Leadership Role With Red Sox

Kiké Hernández is one of the most experienced position players on the Red Sox, which is why the team has relied on him to be a leader in the clubhouse.

A void opened up in Boston after the departures of players like Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. Hernández not only had the responsibility of filling in for Bogaerts at shortstop, but he also had to be the man to help guide young stars like Rafael Devers and newcomers like Masataka Yoshida.

On the second episode of “Like A Pro” with Jared Carrabis, the 10th-year player was asked what it meant to be viewed as a leader on the team.

“I think it says a lot about you as a person and the way that you carry yourself,” Hernández told Carrabis, as seen on NESN 360. “From Day 1 when I got to this team, that’s what they were trying to get me to be, and I was always a guy that liked to lead by example. I was only vocal when I had to be vocal, and I understand there’s some holes this year with the guys that parted that that role needs to be filled in. And I’m stepping up to the occasion. It holds me accountable, as well. If I’m the guy checking guys, I need to check myself at all times. It’s a huge responsibility, but one that I’m embracing to the fullest.”

When asked who kept him accountable in his career, Hernández added: “I mean, Chase (Utley). That was my dad. He’s one of the best leaders, teammates I ever played with. (Justin Turner) was great, too. I believe in my eyes that was JT’s team over (with the Los Angeles Dodgers). But as far as keeping me in check and no BS-ing, that’s Chase — the literal definition of opposites attract with each other. Me and him were (close), but we couldn’t be more far apart and different from each other. I kept him in check with his bitterness, and he kept me in check with my craziness.”

