Lakers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 1 Online, On TV

It's a rematch of the 2020 West finals

30 minutes ago

The NBA Western Conference finals will kick off Tuesday evening at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets are set to host the Lakers for Game 1 of the best-of-seven set. Top-seeded Denver reached the penultimate round of the league’s playoffs by knocking off the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, while seventh-seeded Los Angeles eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies and the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Nikola Jokic and company are a 6-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the series opener in the Mile High City. The total is set at 222.5.

Here’s how you can watch Lakers-Nuggets Game 1:

When: Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
