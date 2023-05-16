Lakers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 1 Online, On TV

The NBA Western Conference finals will kick off Tuesday evening at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets are set to host the Lakers for Game 1 of the best-of-seven set. Top-seeded Denver reached the penultimate round of the league’s playoffs by knocking off the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, while seventh-seeded Los Angeles eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies and the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Nikola Jokic and company are a 6-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the series opener in the Mile High City. The total is set at 222.5.

Here’s how you can watch Lakers-Nuggets Game 1:

When: Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN