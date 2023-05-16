What Isaiah Wynn Said About Patriots In First Dolphins Press Conference

Isaiah Wynn’s time in New England ended on a sour note, but the embattled offensive lineman took the high road during his first press conference with his new team.

Wynn signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Miami Dolphins over the weekend, officially ending his rollercoaster five-year run with the Patriots. The 2018 first-round pick enjoyed some decent moments in Foxboro, but his occasionally above-average play was overshadowed by injuries, on-field struggles and, more recently, trade rumors and clashes with reporters.

So, how does Wynn feel about his time with the Patriots? He was asked that question Tuesday during a Zoom call with Dolphins reporters.

“Oh, it was good,” Wynn said, as transcribed by FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna. “They’re the team that drafted me. So, I appreciate everybody in that organization from the staff to the players. I thank them. My time was good there, and then it’s going to be fun playing against them because especially seeing them twice a year being on the opposite side; being there previously, you play against guys that may have already been there and now I’m on the other side now.

“So, it’s always a fun camaraderie. We’ll see how it all plays out for sure.”

If he makes the Dolphins roster, Wynn will play against his former team when Miami visits New England for a Week 2 matchup. The Patriots will head to Miami in Week 8 for what could be a pivotal AFC East rematch.

Will Wynn be on the field for either of those games? That remains to be seen, but if he plays, the Patriots should know what it takes to make him struggle.