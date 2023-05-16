Kayshon Boutte Film Review: Is Reward Worth Risk For Patriots?

The Patriots purchased a lottery ticket with the 187th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In Kayshon Boutte, New England has a young receiver talented enough to become a top offensive weapon as soon as this season. But it also has a player who wouldn’t surprise anyone if he’s off the roster before the start of training camp. The Patriots took a calculated risk in the sixth round, which is the appropriate time for such a gamble.

Boutte was the second-ranked wideout in the 2020 recruiting class and arrived at LSU as a local star with significant fanfare. And he largely delivered on the hype as a true freshman, catching 45 passes for a team-leading 735 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He punctuated the campaign with a remarkable 14-catch, 308-yard performance against Ole Miss that included three TDs. Boutte continued producing as a sophomore, racking up 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns through his first six games. At the time, he looked like a future first-round pick.

Then the wheels fell off.

Boutte missed the rest of the season due to a broken right ankle, which required a second surgery during the offseason. He looked like a diminished player in 2022, appearing in 11 of a possible 14 games while catching just 48 passes for 538 yards and two TDs. The Louisiana native dealt with more ankle issues late in the year and in early March submitted a terrible performance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, plunging his draft stock even further. Along the way, Boutte clashed with the LSU coaching staff, displayed questionable in-game effort and developed a reputation as an immature prospect.

Some NFL teams reportedly left Boutte entirely off their draft boards due to coachability concerns. But the Patriots gave him a shot and are committed to giving him every opportunity to succeed in New England.

So, what kind of player are they getting? We took a deep dive into Boutte’s college film to find out.