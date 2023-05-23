LeBron James Reportedly Considering Retirement After Lakers’ Game 4 Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to overcome the Denver Nuggets, swept in four games in the Western Conference finals, begging one major question: Is LeBron James done?

Well, this might be the case.

James, who’s made it 20 seasons in the NBA, putting together arguably the greatest career of any player, couldn’t guide Los Angeles to a second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. Instead, the Lakers quickly transition into offseason mode, leaving the organization and James, more importantly, much to consider.

It’s expected that James will consider retiring from the sport of basketball, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes. James reportedly isn’t leaning strongly toward either side, but with the finals still yet to be played, there’s plenty of time for the league’s all-time scoring leader to contemplate.

“I’ve got a lot to think about,” James told reporters following Los Angeles’ 113-111 loss on Monday night, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “… Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.”

At 38 years old, and 19 All-Star appearances deep into James’ career, the four-time final champ does have two years and $97 million left on the table in his contract with the Lakers with the last year being a player option. Therefore, there’s plenty of upside to taking the floor once again next season.

James has also expressed his hopes of playing someday in the NBA alongside his son, Bronny, who is a projected 2024 prospect set to embark on his collegiate career at USC after committing earlier this month.