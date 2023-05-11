Mac Jones Looks Ready To ‘Ball Out,’ Patriots Veteran Says

FOXBORO, Mass. — The 2022 season was a frustrating one for Mac Jones, to say the least. But Davon Godchaux has high hopes for the New England Patriots quarterback in 2023.

The veteran defensive tackle delivered a positive report on Jones’ Year 3 readiness when speaking with reporters Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

“He’s hungry,” Godchaux said. “He’s ready. I’m going to let Mac speak for himself, but I’m pretty sure he’s ready to go out there and ball out this season.”

Earlier in his news conference, Godchaux remarked on the ceremony the Patriots will hold for Tom Brady at the 2023 season opener. He then was asked about how Jones handled the spectacle of Brady’s most recent return to Gillette Stadium — a closer-than-anticipated 19-17 Buccaneers win in Jones’ fourth career NFL start.

“He handled it well that game,” Godchaux said. “The hype was about Tom — which, respectfully so for all he’s done in the league, all he’s done for this program — but I think Mac handled it well that game. He had a great game — actually, we had a chance to win it at the end. He handled it well, and I’m sure he’s going to handle it well this season, too.”

Jones regressed in his sophomore season amid injuries, poor coaching and overall offensive dysfunction, but there are reasons for optimism as he enters Year 3. Though he might need to hold off a training camp challenge from second-year backup Bailey Zappe, Jones will be working with a new and far more experienced offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien and should have a moderately improved supporting cast following the offseason additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, James Robinson, Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson.

Robinson, the newest member of New England’s running back group, praised Jones’ work ethic Thursday.