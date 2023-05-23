NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Have Had ‘Internal Discussions’ About This Star

The Lakers apparently might go big-game hunting this summer.

Los Angeles’ focus now is squarely on the NBA offseason following Monday night’s contest at Crypto.com Arena. The Denver Nuggets faced little resistance in a Western Conference finals sweep of the Lakers, who started to gain championship buzz after knocking off the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

The Purple and Gold vastly improved via trades ahead of this season’s deadline, and it sounds like they could use that method of operation again in the coming months with hopes of making a jump in the 2023-24 season and beyond.

“The Lakers have had internal discussions about what a hypothetical trade offer for (Trae) Young could look like this summer, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote in a column published Tuesday.

This blockbuster trade would be a long-term investment in Young, who’s under contract for at least the next three seasons with a chance for four if he doesn’t opt out ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The two-time All-Star would significantly improve LA’s backcourt, which very well could take a hit this summer with Austin Reaves eligible to take his talents elsewhere. Young, Anthony Davis and LeBron James would make for one of the more exciting “big threes” in the league.

That is, unless, James decides to retire after 20 remarkable NBA seasons.