On Paper, Patriots Schedule Forecasts Continuation Of Alarming Trend

There’s a chance the Patriots exceed all expectations this season and wind up being pretty good. James White believes New England is “very underrated,” and we tend to agree with him.

But it also is easy to envision the 2023 campaign looking a lot like the last three.

For many years, Bill Belichick has used the first few weeks of a campaign as an extended training camp, sacrificing early season success and efficiency for late-year excellence. Year in and year out, Patriots players and coaches talk about the importance of the team hitting its stride by Thanksgiving. And you don’t need a history lesson on how well that went for nearly two decades.

But the approach relies on two non-negotiable factors: New England can’t start too slowly, and it must finish well. It’s done neither of those things since Tom Brady left town.

In 2020, Cam Newton dragged the Patriots to a 2-5 start and a 1-3 finish, resulting in New England’s first non-playoff campaign since 2008. In 2021, with then-rookie Mac Jones under center, the Patriots started 2-4 before finishing 1-3 and getting their doors blown off in the first round of the postseason. Last season, New England started 1-3 and limped to a 2-5 finish, missing the playoffs for the second time in three years.

In all three seasons, the Patriots used a mid-season surge to keep themselves afloat. They enjoyed a 4-1 stretch in 2020, a seven-game winning streak in 2021 and a 5-1 run in 2022.

If the goal is to stay in the playoff picture, that level of inconsistency is fine. But it won’t cut it if the goal is to return to the days of not even thinking about the AFC standings and instead focusing on winning a Super Bowl.