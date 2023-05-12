Patriots Get Another Reality Check With Lack Of Primetime Games

However, as pointed out by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the number could shrink. The games against the Broncos (also on NFL Network) and Chiefs are eligible to be flexed out of primetime slots, as the Raiders matchup was last season. Of course, the Patriots also could be flexed into primetime games if the NFL eventually decides any of their matchups are worthy.

None of this is to say that New England suddenly is irrelevant because it only has four primetime games. But it’s keeping with a trend in the post-Tom Brady era, a trend that seemingly ended a year ago when the Patriots were given five primetime games, including four in a row.

Here’s a recap of primetime games assigned to the Patriots upon initial schedule announcements in recent years. Note: The NFL expanded to a 13-game Thursday night schedule in 2012 before expanding further to 16 games in 2014.

Here’s a recap of initial primetime-game totals from recent Patriots seasons:

2010: five

2011: four

2012: four

2013: five

2014: five

2015: five

2016: five

2017: five

2018: five

2019: five

2020: five

2021: three

2022: five

2023: four

At the end of the day, neither the coaches nor the players should care much about this, even though we could see Bill Belichick using it to create motivation. And the fans care more about the Patriots winning their first playoff game since Super Bowl LIII than they do dates and times for regular season contests.

But make no mistake: This is a big deal to the Krafts, especially Robert Kraft, who’s played a huge role in negotiating TV deals over the years. The Patriots were arguably the most compelling and relevant North American sports franchise for nearly two decades, and now they’re the least interesting team in their own division if you discount all the off-field drama.

The good news: Winning cures everything, and you could make a case that New England currently is underrated. If Mac Jones takes a needed year 3 leap and Bill O’Brien cures the dysfunction on offense, the Patriots will force themselves back into the national conversation — for the right reasons.