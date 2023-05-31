Bill Belichick Gives Positive Year 3 Review Of Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — These days, whenever Bill Belichick says something about Mac Jones, it’s usually noteworthy.

From leaving the door open for a quarterback competition to offering compliments that really sound like insults, Belichick hasn’t exactly sung the praises of the Patriots quarterback over the last eight months. But his remarks about Jones on Wednesday were, well, straightforward and positive.

“Good. I think Mac works hard every day,” Belichick said minutes before New England started an organized team activity practice. “He puts in a lot of time both in the weight room, in the classroom, works hard on the field. His work ethic is really good, and hasn’t changed.”

Belichick also gave a non-answer when asked whether Jones’ job as the starting quarterback is up for grabs, but that’s to be expected at this point. The Patriots head coach has echoed that sentiment since the start of the offseason, for reasons only he knows.

Jones on Wednesday enjoyed a strong practice, which was the first OTA session open to reporters. Although Bailey Zappe got some work with the offensive regulars, Jones clearly was treated like the top quarterback in Foxboro.

