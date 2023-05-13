Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Stole How Many Bases In One Game?!

File this under things that seem too wild to be true.

Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela had himself a day on the basepath for the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday, and that’s probably putting it lightly. The outfielder stole seven (!) bases in the Portland Sea Dogs’ game against the Somerset Patriots.

Yes, seven.

It’s now the Sea Dogs’ single-game record.

Rafaela almost matched the Minnesota Twins’ 10 stolen bases as a team in his electric afternoon for Portland.

Rafaela now has 17 swipes on the season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get promoted to Triple-A Worcester sooner rather than later.

How Kenley Jansen’s Wife Helped Him During Low Time In Career
