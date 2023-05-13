Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Stole How Many Bases In One Game?!

File this under things that seem too wild to be true.

Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela had himself a day on the basepath for the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday, and that’s probably putting it lightly. The outfielder stole seven (!) bases in the Portland Sea Dogs’ game against the Somerset Patriots.

Yes, seven.

Not a great idea to snooze on Ceddanne Rafaela.



The @RedSox No. 2 prospect steals SEVEN (7?) bases for the @PortlandSeaDogs, including two in this sequence in the seventh inning that he…



caps by…



trotting home…



on an errant throw back to the pitcher. pic.twitter.com/P8NsnE6NIL — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 13, 2023

Ceddanne Rafaela was ready to GO today.



The @RedSox prospect set a franchise record for the @PortlandSeaDogs with seven stolen bases in a single game. pic.twitter.com/ZSUQUN5Iry — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 13, 2023

It’s now the Sea Dogs’ single-game record.

Rafaela almost matched the Minnesota Twins’ 10 stolen bases as a team in his electric afternoon for Portland.