Red Sox Weekend Warmup: Where Boston Stands Before 2023 Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend marks the first real checkpoint in the Major League Baseball season.

It’s the unofficial start of summer, with which baseball is synonymous, and there’s a large enough sample size to begin making accurate (or so we think) evaluations based on performance to date. The Boston Red Sox have played 50 games ahead of MDW, meaning we’re almost one-third of the way through the 2023 campaign.

The Red Sox are a tricky case, though, because their true identity remains a mystery. They’ve assembled winning streaks and endured losing streaks, making for a circuitous route to a 26-24 record. Boston entered Friday sitting 10 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East and 2 1/2 games back of the AL’s second wild-card spot. The playoffs are within reach; they’ll just need to stretch their arms.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they trended in the wrong direction in Anaheim, dropping three straight to the Los Angeles Angels. Boston enters a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks having lost four in a row, another confounding stretch after the Red Sox won four straight against the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

All told, Thursday’s off-day came at the perfect time. The Red Sox had an opportunity to clear their heads in the desert before wrapping up their West Coast swing. Boston returns to Fenway Park next Tuesday, after another off-day Monday, for a seven-game homestand.

Red Sox odds (May 26)*

To win World Series: +5000

To win American League: +2500

To win AL East: +4000

To make playoffs: Yes +320, No -460

Boston’s odds in the World Series futures market dipped from our last check-in (from +6000), while its odds to win the AL East soared (from +3000). This, again, speaks to the challenge of playing in the best division in baseball, led by the team with MLB’s best record (Tampa Bay Rays, 37-15).