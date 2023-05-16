Accidental Wager Placed On Celtics Could Pay Massively For Bettor 'Maybe an accident can turn into a blessing' by Gio Rivera 1 hours ago

If there’s ever a time to be extra cautious with your money, it’s when placing your NBA Finals wager on the Boston Celtics.

It’s too easy to get tripped up in the many sports gambling platforms, whether it’d be the amount you’re looking to wager or the specifics of the bet itself. But for one of the many online sports clairvoyants, perhaps making such a mistake could pay off handsomely this season. After the Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 on Sunday night, Boston secured its spot in the Eastern Conference finals, four wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

This didn’t just help the cause of Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla or even the Celtics.

One bettor, who intended to place a $1,000 wager for the Celtics to win the NBA Finals last season, accidentally bet on Boston to raise Banner 18 this season, according to Bleacher Report. And with odds at +650 when the bet was initially placed nearly a calendar year ago, and the Celtics eight wins away from doing so, the C’s are inching closer to assisting a fellow high roller.

A bettor accidentally bet the Celtics to win The Finals THIS year LAST year ?



Might end up a blessing in disguise…



(IG: iammoses3000 / @CaesarsSports) pic.twitter.com/z9XwRqOGn4 — br_betting (@br_betting) May 15, 2023

The individual, who could earn a $7,500 payout in the event that the Celtics advance and win the Finals this season, isn’t too upset with his mistake.

“It’s a funny story,” the bettor said, per Bleacher Report. “I wanted to bet Boston last year to win the Finals and I accidentally placed it for 2023. Conclusion to my story is maybe an accident can turn into a blessing.”

So far, so good would be an understatement.

Tatum, who dropped a historic 51-point performance against the 76ers, is the current betting favorite to win NBA Finals MVP with +130 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Therefore, while betting blindly is far from conventional when seeking a profitable sports wager, sometimes it’s not the worst thing in the world, right?