Red Sox Wrap: Chris Sale Leads Boston In Series Win Vs. Padres

The Red Sox handed the Padres their fourth straight loss, taking game two at Petco Park 4-2 on Saturday night.

The Red Sox improved to 26-20 with their 10th series win of the season, while San Diego fell to 20-26 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Chris Sale put together another brilliant outing on the mound for the Red Sox after his dazzling performance on May 13 was erased by the blown save of Kenley Jansen in the 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 34-year-old left-hander gave up two runs on three Padres hits over seven innings while striking out eight and walking one. He retired the side in order in the first, third, fourth and seventh frames. His only blemishes on the night were two solo shots by Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Chris Martin pitched a perfect eighth inning sending the Padres’ packing in order. Jansen, in his first appearance since May 13, came in for the save opportunity and although he walked two batters, the closer secured the win and save No. 10 on the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Enmanuel Valdez got the Red Sox on the board with his third home run of the season, a three-run bomb off Joe Musgrove. Valdez would finish the night 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored.

— Kiké Hernández has a solid night at the plate and on the field. The shortstop went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base and is slashing .243/.299/.355 on the season. Hernández was originally called out on the stolen base attempt, but he looked up at the umpire with a smile and a thumbs up indicating he slid in under the tag. Boston challenged the play and the call was overturned.