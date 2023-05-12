Three 76ers Adjustments Celtics Must Watch Out For In Game 7

The Celtics won a crucial Game 6 to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to TD Garden for a decisive Game 7.

Jayson Tatum saved Boston’s season by outscoring the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter, 16-13, after playing poorly in the first three quarters of Thursday’s game. Sunday will be the eighth time the sides face off in a Game 7, which is the most between two franchises in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The C’s boasted about their adjustments, specifically the insertion of Robert Williams III into the lineup over Derrick White. Boston also played Malcolm Brogdon more minutes, which also proved to be a boost for its offense and defense.

Doc Rivers has lost nine times in a Game 7, according to ESPN, and is 17-32 in his career in potential close-out games, according to Sports Illustrated. But the Celtics should not simply bank on history to be on their side. Joe Mazzulla must be ready for the potential counters Rivers will have in store for Sunday’s matchup. Here are three that might give Boston trouble.

Solutions to double-big lineup

The Celtics had trouble containing the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick-and-roll tandem in the last four games. Al Horford often was on his heels trying to track Embiid or stay in front of Harden. Mazzulla added Williams to the starting lineup to be an extra defender and pressure Embiid at the elbow. Horford adjusted his position on screens to better defend Harden or Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers weren’t able to find a counter to this on the fly. Their only hope was when Williams was on the bench, and that’s when Boston’s troubles came back.

What’s the counter to this? That will be approached further into the next point, but Embiid was forced to settle for jump shots, and the help on the back end helped Horford prevent the MVP from creating space with his jab step, so he was caught wasting too much time on the shot clock. Rivers needs to find a way to fix the spacing, and Embiid must be assertive early and test the referees’ whistles. If Horford or Time Lord get caught in foul trouble, that would insert Grant Williams. The 24-year-old physically can hang with Embiid, but he isn’t as skillful of a defender as Horford and Robert Williams, with 3-point shooting just as inconsistent as Horford’s.

More shooters

If the calls don’t go Philadelphia’s way, then Rivers needs to surround Embiid and Harden with more consistent 3-point shooting. P.J. Tucker is a strong defender and an emotional leader for the team, but the Celtics are comfortable in leaving him open in the corner while handling the Sixers’ stars. In Game 6, the 76ers made 24% (6-for-25) of wide-open 3-pointers. Boston will continue to leave non-shooting threats open if Philadelphia can’t capitalize on opportunities.