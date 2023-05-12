Chargers Troll Patriots (And Paul Pierce) In Wild Schedule Release Video

The Los Angeles Chargers might be one of the most consistently disappointing franchises in the NFL, but they sure know how to assemble a great social media team.

Authors of some of the best videos and graphics in the league, the Chargers social media grew pulled out all the stops Thursday for the franchise’s schedule release video. With all due respect to the Tennessee Titans, whose schedule video is legitimately funny, it’s Los Angeles that gets the highest marks this year.

For the second year in a row, the Chargers produced an anime-style video to promote each of their games. This year’s version includes a Boston section, as the Patriots will host Los Angeles in Week 13. As you’ll see below, the video includes a reference to Paul Pierce’s infamous wheelchair ride in the 2008 NBA Finals, along with an apparent reference to New England’s Spygate scandal.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?



yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

To be fair, the Patriots also did a solid job with their own schedule release video.

The clip features Devin McCourty moving into a “retirement house” already inhabited by numerous Patriots legends. At the very end, Tom Brady makes a cameo.

In case you missed it, New England plans to honor Brady during halftime of its season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.