Tom Brady Reacts To Patriots’ Plan To Honor Iconic Quarterback

The Patriots on Thursday provided their fanbase with another reason to be excited about the start of the 2023 season.

On the morning of the NFL’s Schedule Release Day, New England owner Robert Kraft revealed the storied organization will honor Tom Brady during the home opener at Gillette Stadium this September. Brady, who announced his retirement back in February, spent the bulk of his Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy career in Foxboro and helped the Patriots win all six of their Super Bowl championships to date.

Shortly after Kraft made the announcement on NFL Network, the league’s official Instagram account shared an advertisement of sorts for the upcoming Brady celebration. The post elicited a comment from the legendary quarterback himself.

The September spectacle to honor Brady won’t be a one-and-done event either. As part of Thursday’s announcement, Kraft made it clear the early-season festivities will be the “beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady.”

It remains to be seen who the Patriots will be playing on the day they celebrate arguably the greatest quarterback who’s ever lived. One report indicated it could be the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will be on the opposing sideline when Brady returns to his old stomping grounds.