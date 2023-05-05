Tom Brady Calls Report On NFL Broadcasting Career ‘Fake News’

The question around NFL media has been when fans can expect to see Tom Brady in the broadcast booth.

The former New England Patriots quarterback signed a 10-year contract with FOX that reportedly includes a massive payday for the 45-year-old. However, following speculation he would debut on the Super Bowl LVII broadcast, he is not expected to debut until 2024.

That means Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt likely will be the main broadcast team for Sunday games, but there continues to be doubt that Brady ever will be a color analyst.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand has been giving his speculative thoughts on if he thinks the retired QB will head to the booth, and he wavered this week when he said he viewed it as a 49% likelihood he makes the transition.

The Sports Illustrated Instagram account posted about the story — they did not provide a link to Marchand’s full quotes — and it caught Brady’s attention enough for him to comment, “Fake news,” on the post.

No further context was given — similar to how Brady hasn’t closed the door completely on a second NFL comeback to play for the Miami Dolphins. And if he saw the full context of the quote, he might not have been quick to denounce the report.

“However, I talked to a couple people, recently, close to Brady. And I kind of feel like I’m going more 49% chance he does it, 51% chance he doesn’t. I don’t think he wants to travel that much,” Marchand said on “The Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast” on Wednesday.