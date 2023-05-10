Tom Brady’s TB12 Store Appears To Suddenly Close In Boston

Those who wanted to partake in one of Tom Brady’s fitness centers in Boston found the facility abruptly closed.

WCVB reported Tuesday the TB12 signage was removed from the Boylston Street storefront, just three and a half years after the facility’s grand opening. There was brown paper covering the inside of the glass storefront windows.

The location of the store does not appear on the TB12 website, but the TB12 flagship location at Patriot Place in Foxborough, Mass. still is listed.

NewsCenter 5 and The Boston Globe reached out to a TB12 representative, but they were not provided a comment.

“TB12 Boston opened in mid-September 2019, offering one-on-one training in a space that was more than 10,000 square feet,” WCVB wrote. “The location featured two floors, a smoothie bar and a retail shop.”

“Brady founded TB12 with his body coach, Alex Guerrero, and the ‘TB12 Method’ is modeled after the daily habits Brady used to perform and recover at an elite level and his last 23 seasons in the NFL.”

The Boston facility was part of 699 Boylston, a boutique office building located in the city’s Back Bay. Brady retired this year and has been focused on other endeavors outside of football, but the former New England Patriots quarterback has stayed connected with local athletes like Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.