Watch Red Sox Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Stay Red-Hot With Homer

Boston Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer turned in a career showing Saturday night, but his encore performance was just as impressive.

Mayer, who is the seventh-ranked prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, stayed red-hot at the plate for High-A Greenville on Sunday afternoon, going 4-for-4 against the Ashville Tourists with a home run and two RBIs. That splendid effort came after Mayer amassed a career-high five RBIs and went 3-for-5 with another blast less than 24 hours earlier.

Mayer’s solo blast Sunday came in the top of the first inning when the 20-year-old shortstop launched a deep drive to center field, which you can watch here and get a great look at Mayer’s textbook left-handed swing:

Marcelo Mayer. Home Run. (This is a scheduled tweet)



His third of the series! Oh, and he added an RBI double.



Drive trail 3-2 in Asheville in the sixth. pic.twitter.com/Q9cdtJSNqd — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) May 7, 2023

Mayer has been on quite an offensive tear since the calendar flipped to May. He has now hit three home runs in his last five games to go along with 12 RBIs over that span. The scorching bat Mayer is wielding at the moment has lifted his batting average to .337 on the season with four homers and 23 RBIs.

This type of high-end offensive production from Mayer will only continue to excite Red Sox fans for what he can offer the big league club in the future.