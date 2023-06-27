The more things change, the more things stay the same for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron added to his record-setting total of Selke trophies Monday night, taking home the honor for the sixth time in his illustrious career. Bergeron beat out Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner and New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier for the award.

Bergeron wasn’t in attendance for the NHL Awards ceremony in Nashville to receive the hardware as he gets set to welcome another child, but he did have a message full of thanks.

“I want to thank the Boston Bruins organization, starting with the Jacobs’ family, Cam Neely and Don Sweeney. Our coaching staff, trainers and everyone that’s part of our day-to-day. Thank you for making this organization so special,” Bergeron said. “Of course, my incredible teammates, it’s an honor to compete alongside all of you. Thank you for making me a better player and person. Thanks to my agent Phil Lecavalier at Quartexx Management for guidance. And last but not least, my family, my parents, my brother and of course, my wife and kids. Thank you for the incredible love and support. I am so thankful for all of you.”

A speech from the Selke King 👑 pic.twitter.com/vbWd1QkC98 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 27, 2023

Bergeron won the Selke for the second straight season, the second time he has done that in his 19-year NHL career. The 37-year-old played in 78 games during the 2022-23 season, tallying 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points while also notching a plus-35 rating, which ranked fourth among NHL forwards.

Bergeron was key on the faceoff dot again as well. The stellar center led the NHL with 1,043 faceoff wins and a 61.1% faceoff win percentage. Bergeron also played a big hand in Boston’s strong defensive play as the Bruins allowed an NHL-best 2.1 goals per game and was tops in the league on the penalty kill with an 87.3% success rate.