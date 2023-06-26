Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Opens Up About First Vezina Trophy Nomination

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark arrived in Nashville for Monday night’s NHL Awards ceremony and did some reflecting on being nominated for the first time.

The 29-year-old is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is, “given annually to the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers,” according to the NHL. Ullmark is up against Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders, but the Bruins netminder is the favorite to win the award.

Ullmark tied the Bruins’ single-season wins record (40) to go along with a 1.89 goals against average in the 2022-2023 campaign. The goalie helped the Bruins achieve a record season, where the team tallied 65 wins and 135 points.

He discussed the Vezina nomination in an interview featured on the Bruins’ Twitter account.

“Something that you dream about to be a part of, that your play on the ice has been recognized,” Ullmark said. “That you have an opportunity to do something like this is very honorable.”

Tune into TNT at 8 p.m. ET on Monday to see if Ullmark will take home the Vezina Trophy.