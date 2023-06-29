Celtics Officially Finalize Several Trades Following 2023 NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics got busy on draft night, completing a handful of trades before making their lone selection of Jordan Walsh from Arkansas.

Initially, the Celtics entered the 2023 NBA draft with two picks: No. 25 (via the Memphis Grizzlies) and No. 35 overall selections. Yet, the Celtics had a different plan in mind, trading down on several occasions, which prompted an understandable (and hilarious) comparison to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Boston began its ultra-confusing pick-swapping expedition by trading the No. 25 overall selection, or Marcus Sasser, to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for No. 31 and two future second-rounders.

Then, further into the draft, the Celtics dealt away their No. 31 pick (from Detroit) in exchange for No. 34 and No. 39 in a trade with the Hornets, selecting James Nnaji for Charlotte. Soon after, with the No. 34 pick (from Charlotte), Boston acquired No. 38 plus two future second-round picks while drafting and sending Colby Jones to the Sacramento Kings. Lastly, the No. 39 pick (from Charlotte) was sent to Atlanta, also for a future second-rounder, allowing the Hawks to draft Mouhamed Gueye and closing out the night for the C’s.

The Celtics announced the completion of all draft night trades on Wednesday, involving the Wizards, Grizzlies, Pistons, Hornets, Kings and Hawks, the Celtics walked away with a spare four future second-round selections:

— 2024 Mavericks second-round pick

— The best of either the Pistons’ (31-35), Warriors’ or Wizards’ 2024 second-round pick

— The best of either the Timberwolves’, Pelicans’, Knicks’ or Trail Blazers’ 2026 second-round pick

— 2027 Hawks second-round pick

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens also freed up a roughly $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception, giving Boston some freedom — the cherry on top.