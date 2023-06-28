NBA Rumors: Grant Williams Could Leave Celtics For This Team

The Celtics, at least on paper, improved via the addition of Kristaps Porzingis.

However, Boston’s trade for the 7-foot-3 center might have also signaled the end of a C’s tenure for a homegrown talent.

Grant Williams’ future in Boston had been uncertain for some time, but the Porzingis deal and the expected contract extension for the 2018 All-Star makes it tough to envision the 24-year-old staying in a Celtics uniform. At this juncture, a sign-and-trade might be Boston’s preferred option as it relates to the 2019 first-rounder.

A team on the other side of that potential deal — or perhaps a free-agent suitor — could be the Utah Jazz, who reportedly are interested in Williams.

“The Jazz were expected to become expensive bidders for Kristaps Porzingis until the Wizards managed to pull off a three-team trade with the Celtics and Grizzlies that sent Porzingis to Boston,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote in a column published Tuesday. “The Celtics will now have the chance to extend Porzingis for two more years, which brings Grant Williams’ status in Boston further into question.

“Williams is another power forward who’s been linked to Utah before he reaches restricted free agency, further illustrating how interconnected the offseason’s web of scenarios is.”

Williams has a connection of sorts to the Jazz, whose front office is run by Danny Ainge. The Tennessee product was one of Ainge’s last draft picks in Boston before he was replaced by current president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. However, one has to wonder if Utah’s interest in Williams diminished after the franchise traded for versatile big John Collins.

As for Williams himself, he’d be “excited and happy” if he landed a new deal with the Celtics. However, he seems to understand a Boston exit this summer is very much on the table.