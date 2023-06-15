Celtics Reportedly Plan To ‘Move Forward’ Amid Bradley Beal Talks

It doesn’t look like the Boston Celtics are sold on pursuing Bradley Beal, but that won’t derail their offseason plans.

After yet another season of nearly booking an appearance in the NBA Finals, the Celtics came up short, losing in seven games to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. Now, with an offseason in full swing and a new-look coaching staff to join Joe Mazzulla in Year 2 at the helm, the C’s have one primary focus atop their agenda, and it doesn’t involve Beal.

“Don’t count on Boston entering the Beal trade conversation,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote Thursday. “The Celtics intend to move forward with their All-NBA tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, sources said, despite Beal’s immense talent and close relationship with Tatum, a friendship that dates back to the childhood roots in St. Louis.”

Beal is in the final year of a non-team-friendly contract, set to over $45 million over the course of the next four seasons, including a $57 million player option in 2026 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. Therefore, with a financial obstacle in place, not just for Boston, but for any potential trade suitor, it’s fairly easy to understand why the Celtics wouldn’t be fully invested in the three-time All-Star.

A no-brainer upgrade, Beal is 29 years old, while both Tatum and Brown are in their mid-20s. The trio, again well-connected through Beal’s relationship with Tatum, likely won’t come together at any point in the near future, although that wouldn’t be the worst case for Boston in watching him land elsewhere in the trade market.

Even despite Brown’s turnover-filled playoff run, plus Tatum’s inability to come through in crunch time, the Celtics remain well-positioned to break out as championship favorites next season.