Celtics Rumors: Boston’s Plans As C’s Explore NBA Trade Market

The NBA’s silly season is upon us with one blockbuster trade already grabbing offseason headlines, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Celtics get involved before too long.

The NBA draft is this week which typically is met with increased trade rumors, and while Boston might not make a major splash, it sounds as if Brad Stevens and his front office are working the phones. The Boston Globe reported Monday that “the Celtics have been exploring trades that would reduce some of the congestion in their talented backcourt and bolster their depth at the wing or big positions.”

What exactly that means is slightly unclear, to say the least. Payton Pritchard seems like an obvious candidate to move; the guard not only is redundant on the roster as currently constructed, but he also has publicly discussed wanting a change of scenery. That said, the Globe reported the Celtics “remain high” on the player and there is “no tension” between the two sides.

OK, then, so how about Malcolm Brogdon? He continues to be mentioned in hypothetical trade scenarios, and unloading his contract could help in the long run. The Globe’s source, though, said money won’t dictate the Celtics’ plans.

What about Grant Williams? One recent report tabbed the forward as a potential trade piece, but the Globe report indicated Williams will remain in Boston despite interest from other teams.

Oh, and the same report indicated the Celtics don’t plan on trading star forward Jaylen Brown, either. Marcus Smart, a guard, wasn’t even mentioned in the entire article — despite what Bill Simmons might have recently floated.

So, to recap: The Celtics are expected to be busy in the trade market in order to reduce some clutter, but they also aren’t itching to trade anyone on their roster. The truth is, of course, things can change, and if this information is coming from the Celtics, the team isn’t likely to do anything that jeopardizes potential leverage by saying the team is actively shopping a player.

The 2023 NBA Draft is Thursday night, so if picks are at all involved in potential deals, we could see an increase in rumors over the next couple of days.