The Boston Celtics reportedly dealt Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade Wednesday night and also received Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round draft picks.

One of those picks was the No. 25 pick of Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft. ESPN’s latest mock draft predicts the Celtics will select Rayan Rupert of the New Zealand Breakers.

“The Celtics could go in any number of directions here, either grabbing a formerly highly touted prospect such as Dariq Whitehead or Brice Sensabaugh sliding due to medical concerns, taking a swing on someone like Julian Phillips, or possibly adding a more veteran piece they hope can plug into the rotation immediately such as Trayce Jackson-Davis,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote Thursday. “After losing some depth in the Smart trade, the team could be in the market for a wing with the versatility to defend point guards, as it has quite a bit of shot creation already with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Rupert’s ability to wreak havoc with his 7-foot-2 wingspan and high intensity level could be interesting at this stage of the draft.”

The wing has offensive skills as well. He shot 10-for-16 from three-point range in a National Basketball League (NBL) preseason tournament in September before breaking the wrist of his shooting hand in November, which led him to miss the final two months of the Breakers’ five-month season.

The versatile France native could add some depth surrounding the current stars of the Celtics squad, Tatum and Brown.