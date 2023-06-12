Ex-Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. DFA’d By Royals After Ice-Cold Start

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley had a short-lived run with the Kansas City Royals, which ended on Monday.

The Royals designated Bradley for assignment, per team announcement, in order to make room for outfielder Dairon Blanco. That ended Bradley’s run in Kansas City at 43 games after the organization took a flyer on him, picking up the 33-year-old on a minor league contract during spring training.

However, while Bradley’s glovework has never been questioned since starting his career with the Red Sox in 2013, the offense never fell into place.

Bradley only managed to hit .133/.188/.210 with one home run, five doubles and six RBIs, going 14-for-105 before Kansas City elected to pull the plug and part ways. That marked the second team in which Bradley departed after less than 45 games, having a similarly underwhelming offensive run with the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

It’s unknown at this point whether or not Bradley intends to continue seeking out the next opportunity, but the 11-year veteran has hinted at the possibility of retirement while playing for Kansas City this season.

“I want to enjoy my family, travel, play golf and just relax,” Bradley said back in May, according to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. “I have plenty of things I enjoy outside of this game.”

The Royals have a week to decide whether to place Bradley on waivers or release him.