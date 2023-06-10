Frank Vogel Calls Reports Of Suns Waiving Chris Paul ‘Misunderstanding’

Reports began circulating on Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns waived 12-time NBA All-Star guard Chris Paul, resulting in rumored landing locations for the aging superstar.

Suns head coach Frank Vogel called those reports a “misunderstanding” when he spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

“Obviously, there was a misunderstanding yesterday. We did not waive Chris as was reported,” Vogel told Mannix. “But there’s ongoing conversations about all of the options to improve the roster. I personally communicated with Chris and feel strongly about the opportunity to work with him.”

Vogel was hired by the Suns on June 6 after Phoenix dismissed Monty Williams of his duties following an early exit from the NBA postseason. Vogel told Mannix he would like to work with Paul in the 2023-24 season.

“He’s done so much for this team the last few years,” Vogel said. “So, I’m really hopeful to have an opportunity to work with him this next year and I think he can really help us get over the top.”

Paul may not have the elite prowess he once had, but the 38-year-old averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists in 32 minutes per game for the Suns last season.

“He’s someone I’ve just had an immense respect for over the years not only just his game, his toughness, IQ,” Vogel said. “He’s just one of the great winners our game has ever seen.”