Bill Belichick replaced the Patriots’ final minicamp practice with a different type of competitive pursuit.

New England’s players spent the last day of their offseason program playing paintball, according to a post on cornerback Jack Jones’ Instagram page.

Jones — a standout performer in the Patriots’ two minicamp practices — can be seen on the far right in the photo. Also pictured: linebackers Josh Uche and Mack Wilson, linebacker/safety Marte Mapu, running back J.J. Taylor, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Rodney Randle and punter Corliss Waitman.

It’s not uncommon for Belichick to cancel the Patriots’ final practice of the spring and replace it with some type of team-bonding event. Back in 2018, they took a team trip to Fenway Park before players scattered back to their respective offseason homes.

The Patriots held a total of 10 spring practices between voluntary team activities and mandatory minicamp, with the NFL docking them two OTAs as punishment for violating offseason meeting rules. Reporters were present for five of those sessions, including both days of minicamp, offering an early look at the potential strengths and weaknesses of the 2023 Patriots.

Players now will be off until training camp begins in late July. The Patriots have yet to announce dates for training camp practices, which will be open to the public.