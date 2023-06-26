Jordan Walsh hasn’t had much time to immerse himself within the city of Boston, but the newest member of the Celtics certainly is looking forward to that opportunity.

Walsh, who was selected No. 38 overall by the Celtics in the NBA draft last Thursday night, landed in Boston on Sunday and participated in a Celtics community event at Cambridge Community Center less than 24 hours later.

While speaking with reporters for the first time since being drafted by the Celtics, the Arkansas product shared his excitement about the next chapter in his basketball career.

“It’s amazing. To be their only pick in the draft, for them to trust that with me, that means a lot,” Walsh told reporters in Cambridge, per CLNS Media. “And it says a lot because I’m going to an organization that loves winning, and I love winning. So, it means the world to me.”

Walsh shared that he spoke with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and head coach Joe Mazzulla on draft night. Stevens has praised Walsh since the Celtics selected him while also moving the No. 25 overall pick in a draft-night trade that helped Boston gain additional assets.

“I’ve loved it. I can feel the winning atmosphere all around the city,” Walsh told reporters. “The love for the Celtics is crazy.”

Walsh expressed how thrilled he was to join a franchise with such a rich history, as well.

“Just today I took a picture in front of the banners. That’s special to have that accomplishment of being the best team in NBA history, that isn’t anything to be taken lightly,” Walsh said Sunday. “That’s years of development, years of love, years of trust. Not just the players but from the fans, for them to come and support every game, that means so much. Because they’re a big part of what Boston accomplished and now I just hope to be part of it, too.”

Walsh will remain in Boston throughout the summer as he plays in the summer league.