NBA draft day is here, but the party actually got started minutes before midnight.

Ultimately, the attention will shift to the players whose NBA careers begin Thursday night, but draft day also has been known to produce blockbuster trades for guys already in the league. Such was the case late Wednesday/early Thursday when the Celtics, Wizards and Grizzlies reportedly agreed to a blockbuster three-team deal.

What else will happen before Adam Silver takes the podium Thursday night? Keep it here for the latest rumors, news and analysis from across the NBA world.

11:30 a.m.: It’s been an admittedly quiet morning, but one developing storyline is what the Celtics could do with their newfound first-round pick. In presumably the final NBA mock draft before Thursday night, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has the Celtics grabbing wing Rayan Rupert out of New Zealand with the 25th pick — assuming Boston holds onto it.

After losing some depth in the Smart trade, the team could be in the market for a wing with the versatility to defend point guards, as it has quite a bit of shot creation already with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White,” Givony wrote. “Rupert’s ability to wreak havoc with his 7-foot-2 wingspan and high intensity level could be interesting at this stage of the draft.”

8:40 a.m.: The Celtics might just be getting started.

MassLive’s Brian Robb reported Thursday morning the Celtics “are far from done” when it comes to reshaping their roster. It’s unclear, though, whether that means Brad Stevens and the front office will be making another splash before the draft or perhaps being active in free agency next month.

8:30 a.m. ET: NBA draft day got off to a wild start, thanks in large part to the Celtics, Wizards and Grizzlies.

As much of the NBA world slept Wednesday night into Thursday morning, those three teams were wheeling and dealing. After a blockbuster that would send Kristaps Porzingis from Washington to Boston looked dead, an arguably more explosive bombshell came from the clouds. Celtics president of basketball Brad Stevens moved on to the next one, reportedly trading Marcus Smart to Memphis in a three-team deal that ultimately will land Porzingis in Boston.

In the process, Stevens also was able to land a pair of first-round picks, including one that could be used Thursday night in the opening round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Celtics didn’t have a first-round selection before the deal, so they now have options. Boston could hold on to the pick and build the roster with cheap depth or turn around and flip those selections in a bigger deal to continue adding.

Stevens ultimately will have to make that decision in the coming hours with Round 1 quickly approaching. He certainly isn’t alone, either, as decision-makers across the league are likely making and taking phone calls around the clock.