NFL Rumors: Patriots Agree To Extension With Ja’Whaun Bentley

The Patriots reportedly will be keeping a key defensive contributor and co-captain in New England.

One day after the Patriots agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver DeVante Parker, Bill Belichick and company reportedly agreed to an extension with starting linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the two-year extension could be worth up to $18.75 million with $9 million fully guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Bentley, who will enter his sixth NFL season, was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started all 17 games during the 2022 campaign and led the team in tackles (125) with three sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception. He barely came off the field.

Story continues below advertisement

Bentley, predominantly viewed as a run-stopper, was one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded linebackers last season.