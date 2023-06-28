Patriots Reportedly Sign DeVante Parker To Pricey Contract Extension

The New England Patriots’ offseason just got a tad more intriguing.

New England, who is one of the few teams reportedly in the running to sign free agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins, isn’t waiting around to lock down its wide receiving corps as it reportedly signed DeVante Parker to a three-year contract extension worth up to $33 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker’s long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE. pic.twitter.com/0aEUVhZedU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 28, 2023

The deal reportedly includes $14 million in guarantees and roster bonuses, which essentially ties him to the Patriots for at least the next couple of seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Parker, who the Patriots acquired via trade with the Miami Dolphins last offseason, had a fine first year in New England. The 30-year-old wideout caught 31 passes on 47 targets for 539 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. His 66% catch percentage was the highest of his eight-year career.

The decision to keep Parker on board doesn’t necessarily put an end to the Patriots’ pursuit of Hopkins, but locking one wide receiver into money doesn’t help the chances that they swing big on the three-time All-Pro.