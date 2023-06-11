Patriots Wideout Reportedly Dealing With Injury From OTAs

Patriots second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton wasn’t on the field Friday for New England’s final voluntary organized team activity practice, but the reason behind his absence is less of a mystery now.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who cited a source, reported Sunday that Thornton suffered a soft-tissue-related injury as the 2022 second-round pick gets ready for a pivotal season. Thornton flashed during the early part of OTAs and he is seen as a potential breakout candidate this season.

While specifics of the ailment hampering Thornton weren’t shared, it’s still not good news even if it’s just a minor injury. Thornton missed part of the preseason last year due to a broken clavicle, which also sidelined him for the first four games of the season, and another injury will only further raise questions about the Baylor product’s durability despite adding on to his slim frame this offseason.

The Patriots could just be taking a cautious approach with Thornton, especially during a part of the offseason that isn’t mandatory. But missing any extended period of time won’t serve Thornton well as he looks to make the second-year leap and become an integral part of Bill O’Brien’s offense.

Thornton isn’t the only Patriots wideout dealing with an injury, though. Reiss noted the Patriots have been careful with offseason acquisition JuJu Smith-Schuster, keeping him off the field during OTAs due to a knee injury he sustained in the AFC Championship Game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

All eyes certainly will be looking for Thornton and Smith-Schuster on the field when the Patriots begin mandatory minicamp on Monday.