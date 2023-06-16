Boston Red Sox legendary pitcher Pedro Martinez was a menace on the mound to opposing batters. The three-time Cy Young winner had a 2.93 career ERA while striking out 3154 batters in the 18 seasons he threw the ball to home plate.

As dominant as he was on the mound, Martinez always had a bit of a humorous side, including when his Red Sox teammates taped him to a pole in Boston’s dugout.

Nomar Garciaparra tapes Pedro Martinez to a dugout pole (1999). pic.twitter.com/SbwPYV6K17 — MLB90s (@mlb90s) November 25, 2020

This time, Martinez did not need help from any of his teammates when he playfully asked Twitter “Who wore the headband best?”

The 2004 World Series champ tweeted a photo of himself in a Red Sox uniform with a glaringly white headband next to a picture of Sylvester Stallone from the “Rambo” movie series. Martinez implored Twitter to ignore Stallone’s abs.

Some of the fan comments below the tweet compared Martinez to a real-life hero since he helped erase the 86-year-old curse in Boston when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004.