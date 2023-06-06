PGA Tour-LIV Merger: Tour Players ‘Shocked,’ ‘Disgusted’ By Stunning News

The PGA Tour has always been touted as a “player-run organization,” but the Tour’s landmark merger with LIV Golf makes that distinction questionable.

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi Arabian-backed Public Investment Fund announced a landscape-altering agreement Tuesday morning, shaking the professional golf world to its core.

And, apparently, Tour players were caught completely off-guard by the news.

Longtime golf media personality Shane Bacon tweeted shortly after the news broke that he heard from multiple players on Tour who had “absolutely zero heads up on this before the announcement was made on social.”

To that point, a supposedly confidential letter was sent to the players from Tour commissioner Jay Monahan outlining the new deal. In the letter, Monahan indicated he’d be on site Tuesday afternoon in Toronto at this week’s RBC Canadian Open for a player meeting at 4 p.m. ET. While there’s undoubtedly a remote option to join that meeting, the announcement and meeting come in a week where most of the Tour’s top stars are resting after last week’s designated event at the Memorial ahead of next week’s U.S. Open in California.

“Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with,” two-time Tour winner Mackenzie Hughes tweeted Tuesday morning.

As for the agreement itself, early reports indicate Tour players are not happy.