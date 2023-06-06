Here’s Letter Jay Monahan Sent To PGA Tour Players About LIV Golf Merger

It was announced Tuesday the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) agreed to merge the three golf leagues in hopes of unifying the game on a global basis. The partnership will combine PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

It was revealed to PGA Tour players by commissioner Jay Monahan in a letter, though reports from Tuesday morning indicated players were not provided any notice before it was made public.

You can read the letter in its entirety below, courtesy of the Golf Channel:

PGA TOUR Members:

Today is a momentous day for your organization and the game of golf as a whole.

The PGA TOUR – your TOUR – is leading the formation of a new commercial entity to unify golf, one that sees the end of the disruption and distraction that has divided the men’s professional game for the better part of three years.

Through a framework agreement, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) is contributing its golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf), along with a significant financial investment, toward minority equity ownership of a new, collectively held, for-profit LLC. This new entity (name TBD) will also include the PGA TOUR’s commercial businesses and rights, as well as those of the DP World Tour.