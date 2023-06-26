Once Rumored Celtics Target Reportedly Traded In Hawks-Jazz Deal

Once thought to be an option for the Boston Celtics, John Collins reportedly has been traded by the Atlanta Hawks.

Collins is being sent to the Utah Jazz in a trade involving Rudy Gay, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Atlanta reportedly hopes to build roster flexibility by shedding the three years and $78 million left on Collins’ contract.

The Hawks are receiving Gay and a future second-round pick.

The 25-year-old Collins previously was linked to the Celtics last offseason when Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Boston called about the big man during the lead up to the 2022 NBA Draft. At the time, however, Fischer acknowledged the conversations didn’t go very far. It wasn’t the only time Collins was included in Celtics-related speculation, though.

Collins, a 2017 first-round pick, averaged 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds across his first six NBA seasons.

The Celtics were unlikely to task on Collins’ contract, especially after trading for Kristaps Porzingis last week. Collins is owed $25.3 million next season and $26.6 million over the final two years of the five-year, $125 million contract he signed in August 2021.