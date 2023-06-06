Recalling Best Signings, Moves From 2013 Red Sox World Series Run

Before the Boston Red Sox embarked on their heroic, Hollywood-script-like run to the 2013 World Series, climbing from the bottom of the barrel a year before hoisting the organization’s eighth title, the front office needed to assemble the cast.
At the time, Ben Cherington was the team’s head honcho, rallying a crew of veterans to revamp the roster and get Boston on the right track, which he did. Cherington delivered additions that not only paid off in the regular season but each, at some point(s), came through in October when the stakes were at their highest and the pressure increased to another level.
When looking back at the various offseason additions made by the front office ahead of 2013, it’s easy to pinpoint that respective individuals Hallmark moment en route to postseason glory on that unforgettable Oct. 30 night at Fenway Park 10 years ago.
With that in mind, here are the four best moves made (in no particular order) by the Red Sox in 2013:
Shane Victorino (three years, $39 million)
With outfield depth not in Boston’s favor in 2012, the Red Sox (rightfully) elected to add a veteran with previous World Series experience, leadership qualities and a proven ability to perform at an All-Star level: Shane Victorino.
The “Flyin’ Hawaiian” himself was among the greatest fits in 2013, hitting .429 in the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays before becoming one of the all-time unforgettable Boston sports heroes in the ALCS. Victorino, as many already do and will continue to remember, blasted the iconic grand slam in Game 5 to put the Red Sox ahead of the Detroit Tigers, snagging enough momentum for Boston to close out the series in six games.
Mike Napoli (one-year, $5 million)
When thinking back to Boston’s “Band of Bearded Brothers,” is there any beard more memorable than Mike Napoli’s? Now that’s not to take away from what Napoli did on the field at the time, but creating that clubhouse culture is pivotal for any team’s title run.
Napoli was adamant about getting teammates involved in the caveman-like look, well before Boston even clinched its playoff berth that season. Napoli even stepped in when catcher David Ross considered doing away with the facial hair.
“I said, ‘No. You can’t cut it off,'” Napoli said, according to the Associated Press. “I got mad at (Ross) and he ended up keeping it.”
He belted 23 home runs in the regular season and put Boston on the board with a solo home run in Game 3 against the Tigers, going yard off Justin Verlander, who was as near to lights out (0.39 ERA) as a pitcher could possibly be in October.
Jonny Gomes (two years, $10 million)
The undisputed energizer of Boston’s dugout, Jonny Gomes was religiously invested in the culture set by the Red Sox, devoted to doing his part and quickly growing into a fan-favorite over the course of his debut season with the team.
Gomes wasn’t the best player, whether it’d be offensively or defensively, but he always took the field with a strong mindset that he refused the abandon from the first day of the season to the very last. That dirt dog mentality uplifted both Gomes and the Red Sox. His regular season numbers of hitting .247 with 13 home runs weren’t eye-popping, however, he never ducked under the covers in the big moments, instead embracing the pressure.
The right-handed hitter put Boston ahead of the Cardinals in Game 4 of the Fall Classic, striking St. Louis with a deep three-run shot to help even the series at 2-2 for the Red Sox before eventually closing it out.
Koji Uehara (one-year, $4.5 million)
The contributor that cannot be overlooked, Koji Uehara was easily the dark horse of the year for Boston in 2013.
During a period in which the Red Sox struggled to find stability in the closer’s role, Uehara stepped up, doing so in a lottery-ticket-winning way. Uehara became nearly unhittable, pitching to an 0.66 ERA in the playoffs, allowing just one run while striking out 16 hitters in 13 2/3 innings.
Uehara took home the ALCS MVP award and had it not been for David Ortiz becoming the best hitter on the planet in the World Series, the case could’ve easily fallen in his favor for a second series MVP trophy. Regardless, it all came together when Uehara struck out Matt Carpenter and was at the center of a celebratory dugout mob on the mound, seizing the series in a picture-perfect way.