Recalling Best Signings, Moves From 2013 Red Sox World Series Run

Before the Boston Red Sox embarked on their heroic, Hollywood-script-like run to the 2013 World Series, climbing from the bottom of the barrel a year before hoisting the organization’s eighth title, the front office needed to assemble the cast.

At the time, Ben Cherington was the team’s head honcho, rallying a crew of veterans to revamp the roster and get Boston on the right track, which he did. Cherington delivered additions that not only paid off in the regular season but each, at some point(s), came through in October when the stakes were at their highest and the pressure increased to another level.

When looking back at the various offseason additions made by the front office ahead of 2013, it’s easy to pinpoint that respective individuals Hallmark moment en route to postseason glory on that unforgettable Oct. 30 night at Fenway Park 10 years ago.

With that in mind, here are the four best moves made (in no particular order) by the Red Sox in 2013:

Shane Victorino (three years, $39 million)

With outfield depth not in Boston’s favor in 2012, the Red Sox (rightfully) elected to add a veteran with previous World Series experience, leadership qualities and a proven ability to perform at an All-Star level: Shane Victorino.

The “Flyin’ Hawaiian” himself was among the greatest fits in 2013, hitting .429 in the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays before becoming one of the all-time unforgettable Boston sports heroes in the ALCS. Victorino, as many already do and will continue to remember, blasted the iconic grand slam in Game 5 to put the Red Sox ahead of the Detroit Tigers, snagging enough momentum for Boston to close out the series in six games.

Mike Napoli (one-year, $5 million)

When thinking back to Boston’s “Band of Bearded Brothers,” is there any beard more memorable than Mike Napoli’s? Now that’s not to take away from what Napoli did on the field at the time, but creating that clubhouse culture is pivotal for any team’s title run.