Red Sox Acknowledge Masataka Yoshida’s Recent Hitting Adjustments

BOSTON — The growth at the plate as a big league hitter continues to unfold for Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida.

With seven promising seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Orix Buffaloes, Yoshida had the prerequisites to embark on the challenge that is playing Major League Baseball. Those flourishing seasons in Japan, coupled with an impressive run to the mountaintop at the World Baseball Classic, ensured many the 29-year-old would quickly adapt with the Red Sox.

And aside from a few hiccups in the batter’s box, albeit none very long-lasting, Yoshida continues to reward Boston’s faith in him, the Red Sox having signed him to a five-year, $90 million contract.

“He was out in front, chasing pitches. You could tell his takes, you know. He was out front and now his takes are a lot better,” Cora said before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “He’s been able to make new decisions, late decisions too. Kind of like, see the ball and then go for it. He’s using the (opposite field), which is something that — I had this conversation with (Justin Turner).”

Cora referenced Yoshida’s three-strikeout showing against the Arizona Diamondbacks a few weeks ago as the turning point for the lefty hitter.

“As far as plate discipline, he only had that bad day in Arizona (on May 26) and that’s it,” Cora explained. “And with him, his bat-to-ball skills always played. The discipline is always good and it’s just part of the adjustment. … I’ve been saying it all along, man. The guy hits.”

Since that night in Arizona, Yoshida has compiled a slash line of .480/.581/.760, going 12-for-31 with four doubles, one home run and three RBIs in seven games.