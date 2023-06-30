Red Sox Aren’t First Team To Lose After Deep No-Hit Bid This Season

Brayan Bello tried to uplift the Red Sox on Thursday night, however, Boston’s lineup couldn’t muster any supportive offensive production to reward the right-hander during their series finale with the Marlins.

Maintaining his recent momentum on the mound, Bello tossed seven no-hit innings against Miami, not surrendering a base knock until the eighth inning — Jean Segura single. But, four hits, including zero for extra bases proved to not be enough for the Red Sox in notching a season-high five-game losing streak after the 2-0 loss, giving the Marlins a three-game sweep.

That made the Red Sox just the second team in Major League Baseball to lose after a pitcher provided at least seven no-hit innings, joining the 21-62 Oakland Athletics, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Boston’s recent lackluster offensive output has resulted in 15 runs scored (1.8 runs per game) over the course of its last eight games played, keeping the Red Sox at the bottom of the American League East division.

With a massive offensive drought dooming the Red Sox for the loss column, Bello, on the other hand, has been on a roll.

The 24-year-old has gone 2-2 with a 2.14 ERA, holding opposing offenses to a .174 batting average through 33 2/3 innings pitched in the month of June. Overall, Bello’s gone 5-5 with a 3.05 ERA on the season in 13 starts made.

“There was no hesitation for him to go in the eighth, there’s no hesitation for him to go deep into the game,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s really good and he’s getting better.”