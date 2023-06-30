The Red Sox lost their fifth consecutive game for the first time this season after dropping the 2-0 decision to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox dropped to 40-42 on the season while the Marlins improved to 48-34 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Brayan Bello was stellar, but Boston couldn’t take advantage

The 24-year-old took the mound and did his part giving up one run on two hits to the Marlins over seven innings of work while striking out five and walking one. He threw 63.6% of his pitches for strikes (63-of-99 pitches) and retired the side in order in the first, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Jean Segura broke up Bello’s bid at a no-hitter in the top of the eighth inning, scoring the first run on a Jon Beri single. Bello exited the game after allowing two consecutive hits in the top of the eighth.

On the other side of the mound, Luis Luzardo held the Red Sox to just three hits, striking out nine over 6 1/3 innings. The Marlins bullpen shut down the Red Sox not allowing a hit to earn Miami the sweep.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bello pitched a gem on the mound and helped his own cause defensively in the third inning when he caught a Luis Arraez line drive to end the inning.

— Luzardo threw 70.7% of his pitches for strikes (70 for 99) in the win.

— Jazz Chishlom Jr. recorded a solo home run off Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning to give the Marlins the two-run lead. He finished 1-for-4, going deep against Boston for a second straight night.

