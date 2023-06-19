Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran left no room for regrets during Sunday night’s series finale against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Getting the start in center field, Duran quickly made an impact to ensure that Boston pitcher Brayan Bello wouldn’t be threatened by New York’s exhausted offense, tracking down a deep fly ball off Anthony Rizzo’s bat to make a sensational grab in the third inning.

“I mean I knew he good it good, it sounded good off the bat,” Duran explained during ESPN’s postgame interview after Boston’s 4-1 victory. “… That was one of the first times I was able to take my head off the ball and take a couple of steps which helped me cover some ground and catch that ball.”

Duran added: “I would’ve gone into the wall if I had to.”

WHAT A PLAY BY JARREN DURAN! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/gU3kTu0pZb — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2023

Duran also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a single to go alongside his highlight reel-worthy catch, which took a run off the board from the Yankees.

The Red Sox recorded the three-game sweep over New York, taking five of the first six meetings. It also served as the team’s first doubleheader sweep of the Yankees at Fenway Park in 47 years, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic. Boston also earned its fourth straight win in the process.

“It’s always good to beat a team in your division, especially a good team like the Yankees, like they’ve been rolling,” Duran said. “We’ve been hitting our bumps in the road, but we were able to come out strong and put it to them and it’s always a good thing to beat them.”