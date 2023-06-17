Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly underwent a pretty brutal setback early this season while getting his first shot at a full big league campaign.

Kelly, 28, suffered right elbow inflammation on April 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays, which initially placed him on the 15-day injured list. Yet, after undergoing a successful ulnar nerve transportation revision in his right elbow, Boston transferred Kelly to the 60-day injured list.

Now, it’s back to work for the two-year journeyman who was quickly finding his place in Boston’s bullpen. And with that has come an aimed return date.

Kelly reportedly is looking to retake the mound by Sept. 1, which he revealed, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI. This, of course, gives Kelly well over two months to undergo whatever rehab and baseball activities are necessary in order to bounce back before the season’s end.

Before landing on the injured list, Kelly was growing into one of the most reliable bullpen options for manager Alex Cora to defer to in the later innings. He notched a 3.68 ERA through 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs off six hits and no walks with six strikeouts total in six games.

Kelly has made 19 appearances so far with the Red Sox in the last two seasons.