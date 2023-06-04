Two High-Level Red Sox Prospects Dealt Injuries Causing IL Stint

Even in their farm system, the Boston Red Sox can’t escape injuries to key players as two high-level prospects are dealing with ailments.

David Hamilton and Wilyer Abreu are both headed to the seven-day injured list for Triple-A Worcester due to a left thumb sprain and a right hamstring strain, respectively, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Hamilton, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in December of 2021, was enjoying an excellent start to his campaign in his first season at Triple-A. The 25-year-old shortstop with blazing speed is batting .262 while also showing off increased power. He hit 12 home runs in 119 games a season ago, but already smacked 11 round-trippers with 25 RBIs in 47 games this season.

Hamilton’s speed is still very present, too. He has recorded 26 stolen bases after swiping an eye-popping 70 bags with Double-A Portland in 2022.

Abreu’s first campaign with the WooSox got off to a delayed start due to a left hamstring strain he suffered in spring training. But the 23-year-old outfielder bounced back from that to hit .240 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 40 games before winding up back on the shelf. The Red Sox obtained Abreu at least year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline as part of the deal for Christian Vázquez. Enmanuel Valdez, the other prospect the Red Sox acquired in the Vázquez trade, is already contributing at the big league level.

With the way Hamilton and Abreu were playing, they certainly were making a push to get called up at some point this season to the Red Sox, who are dealing with a litany of injuries as well. But now, Hamilton and Abreu will both have to get healthy first before that becomes a possibility again.