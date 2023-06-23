It sounds like Malcolm Brogdon will be a member of the Celtics when the 2023-24 season begins.

Unless, you know, he’s not.

Brogdon had one foot in Los Angeles earlier this week as part of a reported three-team trade among the Celtics, Clippers and Wizards. Brogdon would go to the Clippers in a deal that would see Kristaps Porzingis come to Boston.

Porzingis is now a member of the Celtics, of course, and so is Brogdon. That’s because that three-team deal fell through, only before another — one including Marcus Smart and the Memphis Grizzlies — came to be.

Why exactly the original deal fell through isn’t totally clear. One report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made it seem like Brogdon’s current arm injury is perhaps worse than even thought. A different report suggested the Clippers felt they had to back out because they couldn’t get a physical for Brogdon done in time, with Boston having to work quickly ahead of a deadline for Porzingis to opt into the final year of his current contract. Either way, it’s clear LA wasn’t totally comfortable going through with it.

Regardless, it has to be an uncomfortable situation for Brogdon — the reigning Sixth Man of the Year — to have to face. He was tremendous in his first season with the Celtics in a bench role, and now he has to deal with trade rumors as he continues to rehab his injury.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens understands there could be some frustration for Brogdon over the situation but sounds like someone who believes Brogdon will be in Boston moving forward.

“Malcolm’s really important and that really, that was tough,” Stevens told NBC Sports Boston in an interview. “He certainly doesn’t deserve that, and I feel for him. We’ve talked obviously since then. There are a lot of narratives out there because of that that are certainly inaccurate.”

Stevens explained that Brogdon is currently in the midst of a four- to eight-week stretch of rest and rehab for the arm injury he suffered during the playoffs. The hope and the belief is Brogdon will be good to go when the season begins — presumably for the Celtics.

“He feels good, and we expect him to be back right at the start of the season and have the great year that he’s had every year he’s been in the league,” Stevens added. “We’re excited about that, but it’s hard for him. That’s the other part, like being in the rumors and stuff, that stinks. We’ve talked about it, that’s hard.”

That’s at least a slight commitment to keeping Brogdon around, but Stevens definitely left himself some wiggle room with the words he chose. Given the initial reports, it wouldn’t exactly be shocking if Brogdon still ends up with a new address.