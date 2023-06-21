NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘In Strong Talks’ On Big Three-Team Trade

Shams Charania dropped a bombshell Wednesday afternoon when he reported the Celtics were pursuing Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Shortly thereafter, the NBA insider expanded on how Boston might pry the 2018 All-Star out of Washington, D.C.

“Sources: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles,” Charania tweeted. “Sides are still working through details and Porzingis’ $36M player option.”

Boston moving on from Brogdon obviously would be a major development. The veteran point guard was the Celtics’ marquee offseason addition last summer after the organization fell two wins shy of an NBA championship and Brogdon responded by winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award for the 2022-23 campaign.

However, a recent report indicated Boston was looking to trim its guard group, which also includes the likes of Payton Pritchard, Marcus Smart and Derrick White. White apparently is unlikely to be traded, and Pritchard might be involved in a separate trade that moves the Celtics into the first round of Thursday’s draft.

As for Porzingis, the 7-foot-3 27-year-old could be a welcomed addition to Boston at the right price. The Celtics need a boost to their frontcourt depth, and Porzingis would provide size and a unique skill set that could make Boston an even tougher out next season.