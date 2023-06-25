Why NBA Analyst Bob Ryan Is ‘Not A Fan’ Of Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis

The Celtics’ blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis was met with approval from multiple NBA analysts, who believe Boston improved by acquiring the 7-foot-3 27-year-old.

Bob Ryan, however, isn’t ready to say the three-team deal was a slam dunk for the C’s.

Ryan, who started covering the Celtics in 1969, aired out his contempt on a recent episode of the “Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast.” The former Boston Globe scribe isn’t sold on Porzingis, who makes his way to Causeway Street with a few concerns.

“I’m not crazy about this,” Ryan said. “I’m not a big fan of this guy, OK? He’s 7-foot-3 going on 6-foot-2 the way he plays basketball. The last thing that I needed in my Celtic life was another guy cranking up stupid threes, and that’s what they want. So, all right, I guess we’re going to have to agree to disagree on that one. But this guy is 7-foot-3 and he plays small. He always plays small. He averages eight rebounds per game for his career almost and I don’t know where they came from. It’s like (James) Harden’s assists. I don’t know where they came from. I think they cheat. I’m just gonna be a wait-and-see. I’m not a fan of this guy. One more question: Why is he on his fourth team in seven years?”

Unfortunately for Ryan, he’s probably going to have to get used to seeing Porzingis in green. The Celtics reportedly are “strongly expected” to sign the 2018 All-Star to a two-year contract extension this summer.